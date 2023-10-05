Wexford SETU campus is ‘tantalisingly close’

An update on the 46 acre Wexford South East Technological University Campus is expected this month.

Minister of Higher Education Simon Harris made the announcement this morning on ‘Morning Mix’ after he officially opened Wexford’s College of Further Education and Training.

The Minster says an important meeting will take place today between Wexford County Council and The SETU to progress to the next stage.

Minister Harris outlined what will happen next:

“The first thing that will happen is that the council will acquire the site through CPO. From that time the site will be in public ownership. Then the site will be transferred from the local authority to the University.

We are tantalisingly close to this. I am very clear that there is no blockage to this and that we are now in the formality stage. I think we will be there this month.”

Related