Wexford Shines at 2025 AIMS Awards in Killarney

It was a night of glitter and glory for Co. Wexford at the AIMS Awards ceremony, held on Saturday Night (14th June) in the Gleneagle Arena, Killarney, Co. Kerry.

Dubbed the “Oscars of Amateur Musical Theatre” in Ireland, the event drew a crowd of 1,430 attendees and was live-streamed to viewers across the globe.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of AIMS, which will be celebrated with a gala concert at the Convention Centre Dublin on October 11th — another major highlight in the AIMS calendar.

Before that, the annual AIMS Youth Summer School returns to Thurles, Co. Tipperary, at the end of June. The fully residential programme continues to nurture the next generation of musical theatre talent.

Among the big winners from Co. Wexford were:

Carnew Musical Society : Unsung Hero Award – Jacinta Kavanagh

Wexford Light Opera Society : Best Technical and Best Musical Director (David Hayes) for Young Frankenstein (Gilbert Section)

Oyster Lane Theatre Group : Best Stage Management (Colin Murphy) and Third Place in Best Overall Show for A Christmas Carol (Gilbert Section)

North Wexford Musical Theatre Group : Best Ensemble for the “Left Behind” scene in Spring Awakening (Gilbert Section)

Enniscorthy Musical Society: Best Visual for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat (Sullivan Section) & a Special Adjudicators Award for the Brothers

A joyous weekend was had by all, with the energy and talent on display reaffirming the vibrancy of amateur musical theatre across the region.

