Wexford Sites Shine in OPW’s Heritage Week 2025 Line-Up

Ballyhack Castle and JFK Arboretum among highlights as over 100 free events roll out nationwide

Wexford’s rich cultural and historical heritage will take centre stage during National Heritage Week 2025, with the Office of Public Works (OPW) announcing a vibrant schedule of free events at sites across the county.

Two of Wexford’s most iconic heritage destinations—Ballyhack Castle and the John F. Kennedy Arboretum—are among those hosting special events as part of the celebration, which runs from Saturday, 16 August to Sunday, 24 August.

Wexford Highlights for Heritage Week 2025

🔸 Ballyhack Castle

Step back in time as this medieval fortress is transformed into a hub of historical activity. Highlights include shield-making workshops and a live archery demonstration by Arrows Away Archery, offering an immersive experience for families and history lovers alike.

🔸 JFK Arboretum

Enjoy a dynamic programme of interactive, family-friendly activities including:

Books Among Trees – a pop-up library experience nestled in nature

3D Printing & LEGO Robotics workshops

Clay creativity sessions with potter Laura Barry, blending art with the natural surroundings

These events aim to connect visitors of all ages with Wexford’s natural beauty and cultural heritage.

Nationwide Heritage Week Programme Announced

Across Ireland, the OPW is supporting over 100 free events to mark National Heritage Week, one of the country’s largest annual cultural festivals. This year’s theme, “Exploring Our Foundations,” encourages the public to delve into the stories, structures, and cultural practices that have shaped Irish life.

A key highlight of the week is free admission to over 70 fee-paying heritage sites on Saturday, 16 August.

From living history performances and guided nature walks to LEGO workshops, archaeology digs, and talks on biodiversity and conservation, the OPW’s programme offers something for everyone—whether you’re a history buff, nature enthusiast, or just looking for a great family day out.

Other Event Highlights Across Ireland

Ross Castle (Kerry): Bronze Age mining tours and nature walks

Glendalough (Wicklow): LEGO workshops, simulated archaeological digs, and monastic site tours

Battle of the Boyne (Meath): Living history re-enactments, blacksmith demos, and battlefield tours

Sligo Abbey: Charcoal drawing sessions, live music, and historical talks

Custom House (Dublin): Interactive kids’ tours and architectural workshops

Irish Language Tours: Available at key sites including Kilmainham Gaol, Casino Marino, Trim Castle, and Castletown House

📅 Plan Your Visit

Visit heritageireland.ie or heritageweek.ie to explore the full list of events and plan your National Heritage Week adventure.

Whether you’re in Wexford or wandering further afield, Heritage Week 2025 promises a unique opportunity to connect with Ireland’s past and celebrate the cultural foundations of its future.

Related