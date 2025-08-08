Wexford Smashes Guinness World Record for Largest Céilí Band at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann

History was made in Wexford yesterday August 7th as a new Guinness World Record was set for the largest Céilí band ever assembled.

In an unforgettable moment at Chadwicks Wexford Park, a total of 1,018 musicians came together to perform in unison, smashing the previous record of 384 participants. The record attempt, adjudicated by Glen Pollard, drew musicians from all over Ireland—as well as from the USA, France, Japan, the UK, and Canada.

The record-breaking performance took place as part of Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, one of the world’s largest celebrations of traditional Irish music and culture. The ensemble featured a wide range of instruments, including tin whistles, fiddles, concertinas, accordions, banjos, guitars, mandolins, drums, pianos, and uileann pipes, showcasing the full richness and diversity of the Irish music tradition.

Following last year’s successful Guinness World Record for the largest tin whistle ensemble—also set in Wexford—it was no surprise that the tin whistle was the most commonly played instrument once again.

The previous record for the largest Céilí band was set by The Late Late Show at Croke Park on 15 March 2024, with 384 participants.

Today’s event more than doubled that number, firmly placing Wexford in the history books yet again.

Wexford Deputy George Lawlor spoke to South East Radio straight after the record was broken

