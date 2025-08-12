Wexford Stargazers in for a Celestial Show as Perseid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight

One of the year’s most dazzling astronomical events reaches its peak tonight — and Wexford sky-watchers could be in for a spectacular treat.

The Perseid meteor shower, known for its bright, fast-moving “shooting stars,” will light up the night sky across Ireland. Occurring every summer, the Perseids are a favourite among stargazers due to their intensity and reliability, often producing dozens of meteors per hour during peak activity.

However, this year’s display comes with a small challenge: the glow from the recent Sturgeon Moon may interfere with visibility, especially when it comes to spotting the fainter meteors. That said, many of the brighter streaks should still be clearly visible — particularly in darker, rural areas with minimal light pollution.

The good news? No telescope or special equipment is needed to enjoy the show. The Perseids are easily visible to the naked eye — all you need is a clear view of the sky and a little patience.

Local weather will be key, so those planning to head out tonight are advised to check the Wexford forecast before choosing a viewing spot. For the best experience, try to get away from streetlights, allow your eyes 15–20 minutes to adjust to the dark, and look up from around 10pm onwards, with peak activity expected after midnight.

So grab a blanket, find a quiet spot, and enjoy nature’s own light show — you might just catch a wish on a shooting star.

