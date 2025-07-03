Wexford Stars Support Hurling for Cancer Research Ahead of August Clash

Wexford’s own sporting icons Ursula Jacob and Danny Mullins are among a host of national legends lending their support to the upcoming Hurling for Cancer Research charity match, taking place on Monday, August 18th at 7:30 p.m. in Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow.

The annual event, which has raised over €1.6 million for the Irish Cancer Society, returns this year with high-profile names from hurling, boxing, camogie, soccer, and horse racing, including TJ Reid, Bernard Dunne, Shane Long, Stephen Hunt, Rachael Blackmore, and more. Organised by Jim Bolger and Davy Russell, the exhibition match promises an evening of skill, fun, and community, with players from rival codes teaming up for a cause that affects families across Ireland.

Tickets are priced at €10 for adults and €5 for children, available at selected Centra and SuperValu stores or online at hurlingforcancer.ie. A limited edition jersey is also available from Cúl Sliotars, with 10% of proceeds supporting the cause. All funds raised go directly towards life-saving cancer research

