Wexford store revealed for Saturday’s shared €2 Million jackpot 

The National Lottery has revealed that the two winning locations of Saturday’s shared €2 Million Lotto jackpot are Maxol, Newline Road, Co. Wexford and Spar, The Square Shopping Centre, Tallaght, Dublin 24.

Both winners, now €1 million richer, have made contact with the National Lottery, and arrangements are being made for them to collect their life-changing prizes.

The Wexford player became an overnight millionaire after purchasing their ticket at Maxol, Newline Road, Co. Wexford. Tony Butler, Owner of Maxol, Newline Road, Co. Wexford, shared his excitement, noting that this isn’t the first time his store has received a call from the National Lottery: “Would you believe it? This is our second big win in just under a year! Last October, we sold a Lotto Plus 1 winning ticket worth €1 million to one of our customers. People often say these things come in threes, so we’re now waiting for the third! We’re a really busy service station, so I’d be surprised if the winner isn’t someone local. Whoever it is, we wish them the best of luck. It’s a great boost for Wexford Town.”

Meanwhile, Farhan Vhatti, Manager of Spar, The Square Shopping Centre, Tallaght, was thrilled to discover his store had sold its first major Lottery-winning ticket: “I’ve been here for 10 years, and this is the first time we’ve sold a winning Lottery ticket! I’m absolutely delighted. €1 million is such a life-changing amount. I’m so happy for one of our loyal customers, and I hope they truly enjoy the win. Now that we’ve had this big win, I hope more people will come here for their Lottery tickets —our store is now officially a Lotto Jackpot winning location!”

The Dublin and Wexford players are now the 8th and 9th Lotto jackpot winners of 2024.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish Language. In total, more than €6 billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 36 years ago. In 2022 alone, €259.5 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

