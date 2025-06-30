Wexford Student Among Recipients of Prestigious George Moore Scholarship

A Wexford student has been named among Ireland’s top young scholars in this year’s prestigious George Moore Scholars programme, supported by The Ireland Funds. Elise Zacherl is one of 57 students from across the island selected to pursue fully funded postgraduate studies at leading international universities.

The announcement was made during a special event at LinkedIn’s Community Space in Dublin, celebrating the class of 2025 George Moore Scholars. Later this year, the awardees will begin their academic journeys at top institutions across the US, Canada, the UK, and mainland Europe.

Since its launch in 2020, the George Moore Scholars programme has awarded more than €13 million in funding to over 250 students, providing not only financial support but also mentorship and access to a global network of peers. The initiative is named in honour of Irish-American philanthropist George Moore and aims to nurture Ireland’s next generation of leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Elise’s selection reflects both her academic excellence and her potential to make a meaningful impact in her chosen field. The Ireland Funds, which supports the programme, is one of Ireland’s largest philanthropic organisations and has worked since 1976 to advance peace, culture, education, and community development across the island.

The George Moore Scholars programme continues to grow in stature, offering life-changing opportunities to ambitious students like Elise and expanding Ireland’s presence in the global academic community.

