Wexford Student Helping Shape Ireland’s Energy Future

In celebration of Engineer’s Week, the largest event recognizing the engineering profession in Ireland, Ferns native John Milne reflects on his journey from secondary school to University College Dublin (UCD) and his current internship at EirGrid, Ireland’s electricity grid operator and developer.

John completed his Leaving Certificate at FCJ Secondary School in Bunclody in 2021 and was accepted into an inclusive master’s degree program in energy system engineering at UCD. Now in his fourth year, John is gaining hands-on experience through an eight-month internship with EirGrid, working with the power systems planning team.

His work at EirGrid involves assessing the best ways to connect new energy sources to the grid, studying how these connections affect grid power flow, and determining if there’s enough capacity at specific stations to accommodate new generation. John finds the challenges of alternative energy sources, grid connections, and infrastructure upgrades particularly exciting, as it allows him to apply his academic knowledge in real-world settings.

Growing up on a 200-year-old family farm in Wexford, John’s interest in engineering was nurtured through his daily involvement with machinery and problem-solving tasks. His exposure to farm equipment like tractors and combines led him to develop skills in engineering, planning, and project management, which he now uses in his work at EirGrid.

Now two months into his internship, John is actively contributing to Ireland’s transition to a cleaner energy future. He is proud to be part of EirGrid’s efforts to ensure 80% of Ireland’s electricity comes from renewable sources, a vital step toward achieving the country’s climate targets. Through his engineering studies, John has gained a deeper understanding of the solutions needed to tackle climate change and secure a sustainable, net-zero future.

