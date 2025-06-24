Wexford Students impacted by big changes to J1 rules

Department of Foreign Affairs officials will engage with the US Embassy over new rules for students applying for J1 visas.

Students will be required to make social media profiles public, under new US rules.

The changes are to allow applicant’s online presence to be “thoroughly vetted” before they are granted access to enter America. However, there are concerns the rules are ‘invasive’ of students’ privacy.

Tanaiste Simon Harris says he intends to raise his concerns with the new US ambassador, when he takes up his post next week. Simon Harris says his Department will engage with the US embassy to provide as much advice to students as possible over the coming weeks.

Wexford TD Malcolm Byrne , says the new rules are not something you would expect from somewhere like the US.

Related