Wexford Students recognised for their gra for Gaeilge

Students from two schools in Wexford were presented with a Gaelbhratach (Irish flag) at a ceremony in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary, last week. Creating podcasts, drama workshops and learning new songs and poems in Irish are just some of the activities set up and run by student committees that were recognised for their promotion of the Irish language.

Wexford schools that were awarded a Gaelbhratach were Bunscoil Loreto, Gorey and Danescastle National School, Danecastle. Caim National School, Enniscorthy, will be visited by the Gaelbhratach staff to receive their award in the coming weeks.

Run by Gael Linn, ‘Gaelbhratach‘ is a national initiative that encourages primary and secondary school students to speak Irish outside of the formal classroom setting. In total, 72 flags will be awarded to primary school students across Ireland – the most awarded in any one year. Flags are awarded in recognition of their efforts to inspire and empower their school communities to speak Irish.

Barry Ó Siochrú, the first full-time Irish language officer in the Students’ Union, University of Galway, was the MC for the event and Niamh Ní Chróinín, TV presenter at TG4, presented the flags to students.

Commenting today, Áine Ní Chinnéide, principal at Danescastle National School, Wexford said “We have been involved with the Gaelbhratach scheme for many years now. The students in the school benefit greatly and thoroughly enjoy it. This year we took part in Gaelbhratach’s podcast competition, and it gave the students a chance to use their Irish, even the parents listened too! We also had a fashion show as Gaeilge organised by junior infants and sixth class students. We are looking forward to participating in the Gaelbhratach scheme again next year.”

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Edel Ní Bhraonáin, Bainisteoir Gaelbhratach said: “We are delighted to award primary school students from Wexford with a Gaelbhratach. Gaelbhratach gives young people of all backgrounds the opportunity to use and develop their Irish language skills in an interactive and non-traditional way. The programme aims to put the student voice at the centre of their learning through the Gaelbhratach committee. The role of this student-led committee is to direct the Gaelbhratach activities throughout the school year – empowering students in Wexford to take ownership of how and when they use their Irish.

“We have new schools hoping to join the scheme each year and it is inspiring to see young people’s passion for the language. The most rewarding part of the scheme is hearing feedback, from students and teachers alike, on how they have integrated the language into their everyday lives and the impact it has had.”

Gaelbhratach is an Irish language scheme focused on promoting Irish in primary and secondary schools around the country. Each year, Gaelbhratach organises the post-primary Gaelbhratach Awards Ceremony to celebrate the significant contributions made by teachers and students around the country towards the promotion of the Irish language in their schools.

