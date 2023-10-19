Wexford syndicate claims €1 million top prize

After a life-changing weekend, a Wexford syndicate made the trip to Lotto HQ in Dublin to collect their €1million top prize amount which they won in Saturday’s Lotto Plus 1 draw.

The Sunny South East winners scooped their prize after purchasing their winning ticket at Maxol Killeens in Wexford Town.

A member of the syndicate admitted that they are not regular players so got a huge surprise when they saw the numbers on Sunday morning.

“For people who don’t play the Lotto regularly, we got some surprise on Sunday morning! I was reading the Sunday newspaper and just happened to see the Lotto results. At first when I saw the numbers, I was thinking that we had won €350,000. I have no idea why that was the amount I had in mind but I was thrilled with that. Talk about a Sunday morning out of the ordinary! After a while, of course, reality sunk in and I realized just how much we had actually won.”

Last weekend’s winners are in no hurry to spend their winning just yet.

“This is so unbelievably unexpected so we won’t be rushing out to spend our funds just yet. The plan is to let the news sink in and think about what we will do next. It’s a great position to be in!”

Meanwhile, Saturday’s Lotto 5-4-3-2-1 game is set to see one winner scoop an even bigger amount than usual. The National Lottery has confirmed that one player is guaranteed to win €10,000, in addition to the normal prize for their particular category.

Lotto 5-4-3-2-1 has a 6 Number game and 7 Number game option across Lotto and Lotto Plus draws. In every draw, the top prize in the 6 Number game is a guaranteed €125,000 while the 7 Number game is guaranteed to be €40,000.

On Saturday night, all Lotto 5-4-3-2-1 players, across the Lotto and Lotto Plus games, will be in with a chance of winning €10,000. A random draw will take place of all Lotto 5-4-3-2-1 winners from Saturday night’s draw to select one lucky winner to take the extra €10,000, in addition to the usual prize they have won.

Lotto 5-4-3-2-1 players are encouraged to carefully check their tickets following Saturday night’s draw as one winner could have an even bigger prize to claim.

Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all National Lottery games goes back to Good Causes in the areas of sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage, and the Irish Language. In total more than €6 Billion has been raised for Good Causes since the National Lottery was established 36 years ago. In 2022 alone, €259 million was raised for local Good Causes in communities across Ireland.

Play National Lottery games responsibly, play for fun.

