Wexford Taxi Driver Highlights Barriers to Entry

A veteran Wexford taxi driver has shed light on the high financial barriers facing anyone looking to join the taxi industry in Ireland.

Shane Freeney– who’s been driving a taxi for years – said that while the industry is open to all, the cost of entry is deterring new drivers.

“To buy a wheelchair-accessible taxi, you’re looking at about €60,000,” Shane explained. “Then there’s insurance – that’s another €10,000-plus in your first year. Before you’ve picked up a single fare, you’re down €70,000.”

He added that while the system technically allows anyone to enter, the reality is that most cannot afford to. Renting a taxi is an option, but it comes with high weekly costs and limited long-term financial benefits.

On the topic of shortages, Shane noted that taxi availability fluctuates: “At certain times, yes, there are shortages. Other times, you’ll see taxis everywhere. That’s been the case for over 30 years.”

Shane also pointed out that new drivers often struggle to build up a client base. “A lot of customers prefer sticking with drivers they know. That’s a big advantage for those of us who’ve been around a while.”

Safety remains a concern, especially at night – a reason Shane avoids driving during late hours. Despite these challenges, he says he still enjoys the work: “You meet all sorts, and no two days are the same. I’m content.”

He advised anyone considering the profession to start by renting: “Don’t spend €70,000 straight away. Try it first – see if it’s for you.”

