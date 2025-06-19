Wexford TD Calls for Immediate Action to Save Our Lady’s Island Lake

Wexford Labour TD George Lawlor has waded in on the serious matter of Our Lady’s Island Lake, describing its current condition as an ecological disaster and demanding immediate action from national authorities.

The call follows a damning report from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which found that the protected lagoon is severely polluted due to nutrient over-enrichment, resulting in harmful algae blooms and fish kills.

Deputy Lawlor criticised the lack of oversight and leadership, stating:

“How did we get to such an outrageous level of pollution without being informed before now? This is an outrageous failure of transparency and governance.”

He noted that during his 20 years on Wexford County Council, the issue was never raised. Now, with the EPA recommending urgent measures like reducing nutrient inflows and improved monitoring, Deputy Lawlor says political leadership must step in.

He is calling on Minister of State Christopher O’Sullivan to act without delay to implement the EPA’s recommendations and restore Our Lady’s Island Lake, a priority EU habitat, to its former health — for wildlife, the environment, and the local community.

