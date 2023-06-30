Wexford TD calls out scapegoating in RTE

Verona Murphy TD has said Ryan Tubridy and Dee Forbes are being “scapegoated” in the RTÉ payments scandal.

This comes after the state broadcaster has been plunged into chaos over payments to Ryan Tubridy of up to €345,000 since 2017.

Verona Murphy TD said: “What we have got to stop is the large organisations scapegoating people who either don’t have answers or aren’t answerable. You’ll see that that’s what happened here in RTÉ. The reality is that they don’t have the skillset and RTÉs executive boards reputation is now irreparably damaged”.

Deputy Murphy said that public accountability is fundamental to any organisation that is in receipt of public money. She went on to state that transparency is not what has been conveyed over the last number of days in front of the Oireachtas.