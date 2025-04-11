Wexford TD criticises Government response to BNY Mellon workers

It’s been over two months since the workers at BNY Mellon found out that less than 5% of the workforce are to retain their positions with the other 95% to be offered redundancy or re-location

Labour TD George Lawlor has criticised the government’s response to the closure of BNY Mellon in Wexford, calling the Taoiseach’s reply “watery” and lacking urgency.

The Wexford TD has submitted a formal query to the Minister for Enterprise Peter Burke, seeking clarity on the future of the affected site and workers.

Speaking on Morning Mix Mr Lawlor has condemned the company’s handling of the closure as shoddy and questioned why Wexford was targeted over Dublin or Cork.

George is the labour spokesperson on enterprise tourism and employment has dismissed relocation offers to Dublin as unviable for most staff due to family, housing, and schooling concerns

