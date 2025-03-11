Wexford TD George Lawlor travels to U.S. ahead of St Patricks Day

Local TD George Lawlor is heading stateside this week as Wexford continues to build it’s relationship with Georgia.

To mark St Patrick’s Day the Labour TD is heading Savannah and then on to Atlanta with ties between Wexford and Savannah dating back to the 1800s and the first migrants from Wexford to Savannah.

By 2026 Georgia Southern University is planning to have students in Wexford all year round and there are big plans for student accommodation.

Deputy Lawlor spoke recently about the importance the popularity of Savannah and how that could help tourism in Wexford

“Savannah last year got about 17 million visitors. It’s a population of 170,000. If you contrast with Australia, you get about 10 million visitors. Now, right in the heart of Savannah now has opened the Wexford bar and restaurant, which is bedecked with Wexford memorabilia and Wexford history. It’s like having a tourist office in the middle of one of the busiest tourism destinations in the world. We have the trade bridge group set up between Wexford and Savannah to foster and develop ideas about developing businesses. We head to Atlanta towards the end of the trip to meet with Georgia State Assembly, and they cover the entire state of Georgia. So the links that we can develop and build up potentially is huge.”

Related