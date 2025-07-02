Wexford TD George Lawlor Urges Focus on Rural and Domestic Tourism Amid Alarming Decline

Ireland’s tourism sector is showing troubling signs of strain, with new data revealing a 10% drop in overseas visitors in May and a 21% fall in tourist spending year-on-year. Labour’s Tourism Spokesperson, Deputy George Lawlor, has described the figures as a “flashing red light” for the industry and is calling on the Minister for Enterprise and Tourism to act swiftly.

“Tourism has long been one of Ireland’s economic success stories,” said Deputy Lawlor. “It supports jobs and small businesses across every county, particularly in rural areas where tourism is often the heart of the local economy. But these figures show a sustained decline, and the Government has yet to present a clear plan to reverse the trend.”

Deputy Lawlor is urging the Department to increase funding to Fáilte Ireland to boost domestic tourism, support home holiday campaigns, and invest in sustainable and regional tourism initiatives. He’s also calling for stronger partnerships between the Department, local authorities, and communities to develop tourism strategies that focus on heritage, eco-tourism, sports, and the arts.

“There needs to be a full review of what’s working—and what isn’t—when it comes to tourism in Ireland,” he said. “This isn’t just about numbers; it’s about livelihoods, rural vitality, and Ireland’s global image as a destination.”

Labour is now calling for the immediate publication of a national tourism response plan, with a focus on stimulating demand, improving infrastructure, and ensuring tourism remains a viable and vibrant part of Ireland’s economic landscape.

