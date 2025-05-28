Wexford TD raises issues with HAP in Dáil

Major discrepancies in Housing Assistance Payment limits between Wexford and Wicklow were raised in the Dáil today.

North Wexford TD Brian Brennan highlighted that families in towns like Carnew and Crannford—just minutes apart—receive vastly different rent supports.

Deputy Brennan described the county-by-county HAP system as outdated and unfair, saying Wexford families are left hundreds of euros worse off than their Wicklow neighbours, despite facing similar housing pressures.

He questioned whether the scheme was working when speaking in this dail earlier today.

