Wexford TD says Ireland Must Act Now to Harness AI’s Potential

Ireland requires a comprehensive, whole-of-government strategy to fully leverage the opportunities that Artificial Intelligence offers to enhance State services. However, according to Wexford Deputy Malcolm Byrne, most Government Departments are not adequately preparing for the rapid technological advancements currently underway. Speaking ahead of the first-ever Dáil debate on AI, the TD emphasised the urgent need for action.

He renewed his call for a series of Oireachtas hearings to discuss AI’s societal impact and the importance of providing training for all TDs and Senators on both its potential benefits and associated risks. In response to Parliamentary Questions he submitted last month, most Government Departments indicated they rely on guidelines from the National Cyber Security Centre when it comes to AI usage. While some departments, like Health and the Revenue Commissioners, are using AI for productivity and efficiency, many others have yet to implement it fully.

Malcolm Byrne expressed concern that the Department of Enterprise, which is responsible for AI, highlighted its risks instead of focusing on its potential benefits. “We need to support innovation and allow the State to lead on this,” he stated. “While it’s crucial to discuss safety measures, the focus should be on making sure the government takes the lead in promoting AI’s opportunities.” With major investments in AI from the US, UK, and China, the TD warned that Ireland risks falling behind if it doesn’t prioritize this issue.

He concluded by stressing that Ireland’s Programme for Government sets ambitious goals for AI and digitalisation, but it is clear that more proactive steps are needed, including educational campaigns for politicians and upskilling public servants.

Related