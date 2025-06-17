Wexford TD Says Ireland Must Show Strong Voice Amid Escalating Global Crises

North Wexford Fine Gael TD Brian Brennan has called for calm leadership and urgent diplomatic efforts as global tensions rise, particularly in the Middle East and the United States.

Speaking ahead of a Foreign Affairs Committee meeting, Brennan described the global climate as “frightening,” with escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, devastation in Gaza, and growing instability in the U.S.

“There are no winners in war,” he said. “The only way forward is dialogue — we need strong, calm leaders to bring people to the table.”

Brennan expressed particular concern about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, where 17,000 children have reportedly died, including 1,700 under the age of one. He said Ireland must continue to push for Palestinian recognition and an immediate ceasefire.

He also criticized the lack of unity among global powers, highlighting reports that Donald Trump has left the G7 summit early, which he described as “not a positive signal.” Donald Trump says he’s working on something “much bigger than a ceasefire” between Israel and Iran. The US president has left the G7 summit early over the conflict, which is entering its fifth day – and told residents in Tehran to evacuate immediately.

More than 200 Iranians have been killed since Friday, while at least 24 people have been killed in Israel.

“At a time when strong international leadership is crucial, this kind of behaviour sends the wrong message,” Brennan said. “We need people who will stand up and be counted.”

On the situation in the U.S., Brennan urged caution but not panic in response to fears about immigration crackdowns and political violence.

“There’s deep uncertainty, but we can’t allow fear to control our lives. Ireland must stay engaged and stand firmly for peace, stability and fairness,” he added.

