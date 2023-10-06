Wexford TD says that employees in community and voluntary sector agencies have not received a pay increase since 2008 – Indefinite action is due to get underway on the 17th of October

Employees in community and voluntary sector agencies are expressing concern at a lack of progress to resolve their dispute over pay.

The Taoiseach has been asked directly in writing to intervene.

Workers in the sector are looking for a commitment that equal pay be restored to put them on parity with HSE staff.

Indefinite action is due to get underway on the 17th of October.

Wexford TD Johnny Mythen spoke to South East Radio today about the pay disparity between HSE staff and staff in the community sector:

“They haven’t had a meaningful pay increase in over 15 years. They are being paid the same rate as they were getting in 2008. This is very unfair as these workers are essential. These are the workers that are involved in all disciplines across health, discability, family support, care of the elderly, homelessness and addiction.”

He said that the current model is unsustainable as people are leaving in their droves and the only way to keep them is to offer them a fair wage.

“We want the government to step in. This is not something that has happened over night, it has been happening for the past ten years and nothing has been done.”

