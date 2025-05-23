Wexford TD Slams Lack of PE Hall at New Ross School

Labour TD George Lawlor has criticized the ongoing lack of a physical education hall at New Ross CBS, saying the school is being “left behind” despite increasing focus on student wellbeing and mental health.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Lawlor highlighted the irony of promoting physical activity nationwide while a DEIS school with over 400 students is expected to deliver PE in a repurposed classroom.

“It is quite disappointing to discover, in this day and age, that a PE hall doesn’t even appear to be on the agenda for this school,” Lawlor stated. “We are constantly talking about the importance of wellbeing and physical activity, yet here we have a school operating in substandard conditions.”

The school, located in New Ross and the only secondary school in the area, has been campaigning for better facilities for years. Lawlor noted that other schools in the vicinity have far superior resources, saying this disparity puts New Ross CBS students and staff at a significant disadvantage.

He has called on the Department of Education to urgently revisit the school’s case. “This school deserves the recognition and support of the government. The request from students, parents, and teachers is clear: they need proper facilities, and they need them now,” Lawlor added.

