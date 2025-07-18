Wexford TD Urges Action on Ukrainian Doctors Blocked from Irish Health System

Labour TD George Lawlor has called for immediate action to allow qualified Ukrainian healthcare professionals to work in Ireland’s overstretched health system, saying many are “eager and ready” but stuck in red tape.

Speaking in the Dáil, Deputy Lawlor described meeting a Ukrainian GP now working as a healthcare assistant in a Wexford primary care centre, and a former surgeon employed by a local drain-clearing company. Both are among more than 300 skilled Ukrainian healthcare workers in Ireland who are unable to practice in their trained fields due to regulatory delays.

“These people didn’t come here by choice — they fled war — and they are more than willing to contribute meaningfully to our workforce,” he said. “We must do more than praise their skills; we must let them use them.”

In response, Minister for State at the Department of Health, Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, acknowledged the challenges, particularly with doctor registration. She noted that while progress has been made by NMBI and CORU — the regulatory bodies for nurses and allied health professionals — delays persist within the Medical Council.

“I’ve given a very clear direction to the Medical Council to improve their processes and they are to report back to me by early September,” she said. “They have received significant additional investment, and now it’s up to them to ensure more doctors are registered as quickly and safely as possible.”

Minister Carroll MacNeill added that she is in regular discussion with the Taoiseach and is committed to updating the Cabinet Committee on progress.

Related