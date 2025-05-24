Wexford TD Warns of Coastal Erosion Threat, Calls for Urgent Action to Protect Beaches and Biodiversity

A Wexford TD has raised fresh concerns about the growing threat of coastal erosion along the Wexford coastline.

Speaking in the Dáil on Friday, Fianna Fail TD Malcolm Byrne stressed the urgent need for beach replenishment schemes and stronger measures to protect our shores.

He says Beaches in counties like Wexford and Wicklow are vital — not only for swimmers and walkers, but also for local biodiversity.

The North Wexford South Wicklow TD is calling for a coordinated response to preserve these natural assets for future generations:

“I do believe we need a strategy both of beach nourishment programmes, but also how we can protect the ecosystems that live in and around and close to our beaches. There are many very Active Development groups and associations who would be happy to work with you on that. But our beaches which are so critical to all of our lives and where you and I both know how much we love our coastal communities. But the fear of coastal erosion and particularly because of climate change, it is causing significant problems.”

