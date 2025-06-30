Wexford TDs Join Alzheimer Society in Urging €9m Government Investment in Dementia Services

Two of Wexford’s leading political representatives have joined The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) in calling for urgent government investment in dementia care and support services ahead of Budget 2026. Sinn Féin TD Johnny Mythen and Labour TD George Lawlor were among those present at the launch of ASI’s Pre-Budget Submission in Dublin this week.

The launch took place at Buswells Hotel, where the ASI outlined its call for a €9 million package to address what it describes as “major inequity” in access to dementia-specific services across the country. Both Deputy Mythen and Deputy Lawlor, who also co-chairs the All-Party Oireachtas Group on Dementia, were pictured alongside ASI representatives and campaigners, underlining the local political support for improved services.

The submission highlights the rising demand for services, noting a 55% increase in day care at home hours and a 24% increase in attendances at day care centres between 2023 and 2024. ASI CEO Andy Heffernan emphasised the need for expanded dementia-specific home care, particularly in rural counties like Wexford, where travel costs and staffing shortages are ongoing barriers.

Wexford’s involvement is particularly timely, as local carers and health professionals have long flagged the strain on community resources. “This is not just a Dublin issue – it’s being felt in towns and villages across Wexford,” said one ASI representative at the event.

With 64,000 people currently living with dementia in Ireland, a number expected to more than double by 2050, the ASI’s proposals include funding for additional dementia advisers, counselling supports, and a national dementia research fund. The full submission, A Stepping Stone to a More Dementia-Inclusive Ireland, is now available for public review and online support using the hashtag #DementiaInclusiveIreland

