Wexford TD’s Verona Murphy and James Browne are heading to Switzerland and China for St Patricks Day

The Government will launch a charm offensive on the United States this St Patrick’s Day.

It’s sending the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and eight Ministers to America to build relationships under the Donald Trump administration.

Wexford TD’s Verona Murphy the Ceann Comhairle will travel to Switzerland and the Minister for Housing James browne will be travelling to China.

37 Ministers, the Chairs of the Dail and Seanad and the Attorney General will all head off on St Patrick’s Day trips across the World.

10 of these will go to the US with the Taoiseach heading to Washington and Texas and the Tanaiste off to New York and Philadelphia.

Elsewhere Paschal Donohoe will go to Germany, Helen McEntee is off to Australia

The Opposition has raised questions about the American trips – with Richard Boyd Barrett from People Before Profit saying Ireland shouldn’t bend the knee to Donald Trump who he described as a bully.

In the midst of all these trips, every year one Minister has to stay at home to steer the ship if something goes wrong.

That person this year is Michael Healy Rae.

