Wexford Team Named for Inaugural Tag Rugby County Championships

The Irish Tag Rugby Association has unveiled the Wexford County team ahead of the first-ever Tag Rugby County Championships, taking place on Saturday, 9 August at UCD Sports Campus in Dublin.

Fifteen teams from across Ireland will compete in this landmark event, each representing their county of origin or strongest county connection. Wexford’s squad will don a bold new kit, specially designed by Oztag Equipment Supplies and inspired by the county’s traditional colours.

The kits for all counties remain under wraps until match day, promising a colourful reveal and added excitement for spectators. Fans and media are encouraged to attend and show support for Wexford while capturing the energy and pride of this unique tournament.

Wexford County Team:

Brian Steemers, John Deegan, Michelle Fox, David Reck, Darragh Kennedy, Harry Steacy, David Surridge, Jacqui Nagle, Stephen Doyle, Alex Mullin, and Christine Woods.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 9 August 2025

Venue: UCD Sports Campus, Dublin

Time: Matches begin at 10am; final scheduled for 5pm.