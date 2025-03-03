Wexford teenagers being targeted by online bullies

A shocking incident of online bullying has been brought to light by a Wexford Councillor. Aontú councillor Jim Codd has revealed that he was approached by a group of teenagers who shared their experiences of being attacked on social media platforms. According to CLLR Codd, there are accounts being set up specifically with the intent to spread harmful rumors and malicious gossip about individuals

Speaking to South East Radio News this morning, Cllr Codd expressed his deep concern, saying that this behavior can have severe and lasting consequences for the victims involved.

In a post uploaded by the Councillor last night said, “It’s come to my attention through contact with some very distressed teenagers and parents that a number of social media sites now exist in Wexford which are being used to spread extremely malicious gossip about young teens. This is not banter, it’s bullying of an unprecedented level. The type of bullying that has in the past resulted in tragedies. I myself am used to the keyboard warrior mob and their pitiful attempts to feel worthy by bullying others online. To me, they seem like cowards too afraid to pick up the phone and tell a man how they feel face to face.They prefer to hide behind the screen. The fact that this behaviour has now spread to our children is worrying and needs to be stamped out. I’m taking what I have received from young people to the Gardai. This harassment is a criminal offence. We need to have our young people protected on and offline. If anyone has more information on these sites or similar, please contact me ASAP.”