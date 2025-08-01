Wexford Teens Take the Lead at National Youth Conference

Four teenagers from Wexford joined over 300 young people from across the country at Foróige’s Leadership for Life Youth Conference, held last week at Maynooth University. Now in its fifteenth year, the annual event empowers young people to develop their leadership potential through connection, courage, and community.

The week-long conference featured interactive workshops focused on key skills such as team building, communication, critical thinking, and self-awareness. Participants also heard inspiring stories from guest speakers representing politics, business, sport, and the not-for-profit sector.

Wexford participant Padraic Barry reflected on his experience, saying, “I’ve learned that being a leader means listening and understanding where people are coming from. I’m bringing that lesson back to my group and school.”

The Leadership for Life programme is part of Foróige’s mission to nurture confident, engaged young leaders who will make a positive impact in their communities.

For more information about Foróige and the Leadership for Life programme, visit www.foroige.ie.

