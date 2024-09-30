Wexford third-level students encouraged to apply for EirGrid Cleaner Grid competition for chance to win €12,000 prize

Third-level students who think they have a vision for the future of Ireland’s energy sector are invited to apply for the EirGrid CleanerGrid Competition 2024.

EirGrid, the operator and developer of Ireland’s electricity grid calls on third-level students across Wexford to submit applications for the second annual CleanerGrid Competition, with a top prize of €12,000 (€6,000 for the winning student team and €6,000 for the student’s third-level institute).

The CleanerGrid competition aims to foster innovation and creativity by encouraging students to showcase their skills in solving critical energy challenges, with a focus on sustainability, efficiency and clean energy technologies.

With this year’s theme “Present your vision of what the growing energy sector will need to look like in 2050 to have sustainably achieved net-zero emissions”, entrants should show how the grid will need to change to allow for more renewable sources and less synchronous generation; including what government policies will need to be in place, how the economy will be affected, how the grid will need to adapt, how technology can help achieve this goal, or any other relevant points they identify in order to create a resilient energy system for the future.

The competition is open to undergraduate and postgraduate students, below PhD level, from all disciplines at any third-level institution in the Republic of Ireland. Students can take part by signing up at EirGrid.ie/CleanerGrid as part of a team of up to six members.

The top entrants will be invited to EirGrid’s head offices to present their innovations to industry experts including members of the EirGrid senior management team.

Welcoming the launch of the competition, Liam Ryan, Chief Transformation and Technology Officer at EirGrid said: “Citizen input is crucial in shaping effective practices and policies for the energy transition. Third-level students, as future leaders and innovators, bring fresh ideas and are key stakeholders in advocating for sustainable practices.

“The CleanerGrid competition provides a platform for EirGrid to hear these ideas and foster deeper engagement with our future leaders to create a cleaner, more resilient future. I look forward to seeing the entries from students and wish all entrants the best of luck.”

Finalists will receive cash prizes for both them and their third-level institute with first-place winner will receive a €6000 cash prize (+€6,000 for their third-level institute), with €3,000 (+€3,000 for their third-level institute), for second place and €1,000 (+€1,000 for their third-level institute), for third place.

Aspiring applicants have until 31st October to submit their application forms.

