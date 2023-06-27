Wexford to benefit from funding in Water Services Infrastructure

€265,476 will be dedicated to assist with the services of Beechfields, The Ballagh. €54,225 and €152,240 will go towards the respective investment in services of Beach View and Farrin Carrig estates in Duncannon village. The investment in Stonebrook, Fethard-on-Sea has also been approved once the supporting Uisce Éireann system has created sufficient capacity.

Developer Provided Water Services Infrastructure (DPI) is a category of housing estate served by standalone water services infrastructure, provided by the developer of the estate. This infrastructure is more commonly called DPI. It is not connected to the public water services network.

The DPI infrastructure consists mostly of wastewater treatment facilities but a small number consist of drinking water services for the estate. They are privately owned facilities. A multi-annual funding programme is in place to progressively facilitate the resolution of DPI estates, in a sustainable manner, to support the taking-in-charge of these estates.

Wexford TD James Browne has welcomed the funding, commenting:

“The approval for these four County Wexford housing estates recognises that the residents of these estates need Uisce Éireann-supported utility services. Through this investment by the Government, it is intended that the public elements of these estates will be up to a satisfactory standard to meeting the taking in charge requirements of Wexford County Council. I understand that the Department of Housing is continuing to liaise with Wexford County Council to identify if there are additional estates in need of further enhancements before being taken within Wexford County Council’s charge.”