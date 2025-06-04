Wexford to Get Three New High-Powered EV Charging Hubs as Part of National Rollout

Three new electric vehicle (EV) recharging hubs have been confirmed for County Wexford as part of a nationwide initiative to expand Ireland’s EV infrastructure. The sites — located at O’Brien’s Service Station at Larkin’s Cross, Murphy’s SuperValu in Rosslare, and the Newtown Park Hotel on the N11 — are among 53 new hubs announced by Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien.

The rollout will see 175 fast and ultra-fast charging points installed across the national road network by the end of this year, supported by €7.9 million in grant funding through the Zero Emission Vehicles Ireland (ZEVI) programme and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII).

The Wexford hubs will help reduce charging gaps on strategic roads such as the N25 and N11, enhancing access for EV drivers in both rural and urban areas.

Minister O’Brien said the investment is part of a practical commitment to making EVs more viable nationwide: “These high-powered chargers are a key step in building a sustainable and cleaner transport system.” The overall aim is to ensure a maximum distance of 60km or less between recharging hubs across Ireland.

Related