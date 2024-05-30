The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD and Minister of State for Local Government and Planning, Alan Dillon TD, have today (30 May 2024) announced the individual allocations to local authorities of the overall €93 million fund for Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and Disabled People. This represents a 12% national increase in allocations (an increase of €8 million) in 2024, continuing the year-on-year increases in the grant since 2014.

Housing Adaptation Grant for Older People and Disabled People assist with the necessary adaptations, repairs or improvement works in order to make the accommodation more suitable to the needs of older and disabled people supporting them to live in their homes.

80% of the grant comes from Exchequer funding through the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage. The remaining 20% in funding comes from the relevant local authority which administers the scheme.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available to assist disabled people carry out necessary works to make a house more suitable for their needs. Additionally, grants of up to €8,000 are available to assist older people to have necessary repairs or improvements carried out on their homes and grants of up to €6,000 are available for mobility aids.

When combined with the local authority contribution, funding of over €93 million in 2024 will deliver some 13,000 grants for older people and disabled people to facilitate them living independently in their own homes.

Housing for All commits to reviewing the Housing Adaptation Grants for Older People and People with a Disability scheme. The Department is continuing engagement with the Department of Public Expenditure, NDP Delivery and Reform on the recommendations in a report on the review of the range of housing grants. The review has been prepared with a view to publishing the final report and bringing forward amendments to the relevant Regulations governing the schemes as soon as possible.