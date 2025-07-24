Wexford Tourism Holding Steady, but Long-Term Concerns Highlight Need for International Growth

As Wexford enjoys the peak of its summer season, local tourism industry leaders are reflecting on both successes and warning signs.

Colm Neville, Joint Chair of the Destination and Experience Development Plan and a key voice in the county’s tourism sector, says that while visitor numbers are holding steady this summer, Wexford’s heavy reliance on the domestic market presents a growing risk.

Speaking on Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran Mr. Neville noted that accommodation bookings in Wexford came later than usual this year — a trend that’s been developing over recent seasons. Despite that, July has been strong and August is showing similar signs, suggesting performance is on par with last year across many businesses.

“The season has been okay overall,” Neville said. “Accommodation is filling — just much later than before — but visitors are still coming to enjoy what Wexford has to offer.”

The bulk of Wexford’s tourism continues to come from the domestic market, particularly Leinster and Dublin. Neville acknowledged seeing a slight increase in American visitors, but said reports of a surge in European tourists — especially from Germany — haven’t been strongly reflected on the ground.

“It’s still overwhelmingly domestic, and while we’re grateful for that, it also makes us very vulnerable,” he explained. “We need to widen our reach.”

Neville emphasized that this over-reliance on a single, accessible market puts Wexford at risk if domestic tourism habits change. He believes the county is missing opportunities to grow its international presence, especially when compared with destinations like Kerry, West Cork, and Westport, which lack the same level of access but draw far more overseas visitors.

Central to Neville’s outlook is the recently launched 10-year Destination and Experience Development Plan for Wexford. Developed in partnership with Fáilte Ireland and Wexford County Council, the plan sets out a strategic vision to unite local tourism offerings, secure government funding, and build international appeal.

“For the first time, we have a clear, structured plan to guide us forward,” said Neville. “It’s not just about ambition — having these items formally included in a plan unlocks funding and creates accountability.”

He believes the plan’s strength lies in its ability to bring together attractions, develop larger-scale visitor experiences, and build a coherent narrative that appeals to international markets — much like Kilkenny Castle does for its county.

Neville also stressed the importance of supporting rural areas across the county. With the plan divided into three main themes — Wexford’s Coastal Experience, Tourism Access Towns, and Rural & Outdoor Wexford — there is a clear opportunity to shine a light on lesser-known gems throughout the region.

“The plan won’t work without the people behind it. Whether it’s Hook Head or Rosslare, it’s the local businesses and communities who will drive this forward.”

