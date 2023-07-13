Wexford Town – keep it clean

An Independent Wexford Councillor has called for more regular cleaning of Wexford Town.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Leonard Kelly said that the new part that was expected to help clean the town has arrived.

Councillor Kelly had previously spoken out about the grubbiness of the town but says that staining on stonework makes it impossible to get it cleaned to a high standard

He said that the last wet clean of the town was done a month ago, but he would like to see the cleaning take place on a more regular basis: “the most recent clean was done about a month ago, I would like to see if being cleaned more often, it is currently being cleaned four to five times a year and then before special occasions as required.”

The next clean will take place prior to the Rose of Tralee tour arriving into Wexford at the end of the month.