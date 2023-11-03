Wexford Town residents still without water supply despite promises from Uisce Eireann

Many residents in Wexford Town are angry that the water supply in Wexford has still not been restored despite promises from Uisce Eireann that the supply would be restored fully between last night and this morning.

In the most recent statement Uisce Eireann have appealed to communities across Wexford Town to continue efforts to conserve water to help reservoir levels to recover.

“Uisce Éireann is urging communities across Wexford Town to continue with their efforts to conserve water over the weekend, to protect supply, and to enable Newtown and Coolcots reservoirs to fully replenish, following a prolonged outage due to a burst trunk main.

Uisce Éireann will continue to monitor the levels at Newtown and Coolcots reservoirs over the coming weeks and take any actions that may be necessary to maintain supplies, including communicating about localised issues as they arise.”

Today Wexford County Council announced another burst main causing water supply interruption on Rathaspeck-Whiterock Hill. This latest burst could cause issues as far as Piercestown and Murrintown.

The latest update from Wexford County Council:

“Low Pressure/Intermittent outages as Coolcotts Reservoir restores levels: Coolcotts DMA, Clonard-Barntown DMA incl Forth Commons, Whitemill DMA, Ard-Carman DMA.”

Yesterday Jim Fitzgerald, Regional Operations Manager at Uisce Éireann told South East Radio News that the issues have been caused by heavy rain and waterlogged ground.

“We are going to review the pipelines and make changes moving forward to stop issues from recurring.”

Local Independent Councillor, Leonard Kelly, said that it isn’t sustainable that we are going to continue to have water outages.

“There is obviously a massive capacity issue and he will be pushing hard for massively increased investment in the current system and to increase capacity for the growing population in Wexford Town.”

