Wexford town has retained its’ ‘clean’ status in the latest IBAL litter survey

It comes as the first national litter survey of 2024 by business group Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) shows Wexford town is in 22nd spot in the ranking of 40 towns and cities.

The town was in 14th position when last surveyed in 2021.

Top ranking sites included South Main Street, the Riverwalk Promenade and Wexford Arts Centre & its surrounds.

