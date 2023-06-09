Wexford Town to clean up its act

Independent Wexford Councillor, Leonard Kelly, has followed up with the District Engineer to address the dirt in the town.
Councillor Kelly gave an update in his Facebook page and said that a new attachment is on order that hopes to combat the issue.
“I have been following up with the District Engineer in regards the grubbiness and dirt on the Main Street and the need to put a proper cleaning plan in place. Up from today is that a new cleaning part/attachment is on order for existing equipment which will be available next week.
I hope to see a great improvement in surface conditions in the weeks ahead.”