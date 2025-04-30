Wexford Travel Counsellor Part of Award-Winning Team

Travel Counsellors Ireland has been honoured with the prestigious Business All-Star Travel Superteam 2025 accreditation by the All-Ireland Business Foundation (AIBF).

A leader in premium leisure and corporate travel, Travel Counsellors Ireland is part of a global network of 2,000 travel professionals, with over 85 based in Ireland. Since launching in 2005, the company has built its reputation on offering a highly personalised service, unrivalled travel expertise and cutting-edge technology — empowering their clients with seamless, tailor-made experiences.

The Wexford-based Travel Counsellor is Kathy O`Sullivan.

The Business All-Star Travel Superteam 2025 accreditation is awarded by the AIBF, an independent national accreditation body that champions excellence among Irish businesses. This honour comes at a pivotal time for Travel Counsellors Ireland, coinciding with the growth of Travel Counsellors for Business — the UK and Ireland’s largest technology platform for corporate travel professionals. This expansion underlines the company’s leadership across both the premium leisure and corporate travel sectors.

Speaking on their latest accolade, Travel Counsellors Ireland’s Managing Director, Cathy Burke said: “Receiving the Business All-Star Travel Superteam 2025 accreditation as we mark 20 years in business is an incredible milestone for our team. It reflects not only the dedication and care we put into every journey but also the trust our clients place in us, whether it’s for a dream holiday or a critical business trip. We’ve always believed that travel should be deeply personal, seamless and enriching, and we’re proud to lead the way in bringing that vision to life every day. This recognition fuels our continued ambition to innovate and grow in both premium leisure and corporate travel.”

Announcing the news of Travel Counsellors Ireland’s achievement, Deputy Chair of AIBF’s Adjudication Board, Kieran Ring, said: “The All-Ireland Business Foundation proudly awards Travel Counsellors Ireland with the Business All-Star Travel Superteam 2025 accreditation in recognition of its exceptional teamwork, dedication to excellence, and 20 years of outstanding service in the travel industry. This accolade celebrates the company’s collaborative spirit, customer-first approach, and commitment to delivering personalised, seamless travel experiences.”

MaNaging Director of the AIBF, Kapil Khanna, added: “Travel Counsellors Ireland is a shining example of excellence in the travel industry. Their customer-centric approach, seamless travel planning, and strong teamwork have set them apart as a leader in bespoke travel. This accreditation recognises their unwavering commitment to innovation, trust, and outstanding service over the past 20 years. Congratulations to the entire team on this well-earned recognition.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors. We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience. The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

For more on Travel Counsellors Ireland see travelcounsellors.ie.

