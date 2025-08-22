Wexford Volunteers head to Kenya in October

Support the Bungoma Outreach Project This October

Bungoma County, Kenya This October, a dedicated team of volunteers from Wexford is

traveling to Bungoma County, Kenya as part of the Bungoma Outreach Project and YOU

can help us make a real impact!

The Bungoma Outreach Project is a life-changing initiative that brings hope to teenage

mothers and underprivileged children living in some of Kenya’s most vulnerable

communities. With unsafe housing, broken schools, and a lack of clean water, the need

is urgent. But with your support, change is possible.

Our dedicated team of volunteers will be on the ground this October to carry out vital

community projects aimed at improving daily life and long-term opportunity for

countless families.

The mission includes:

Constructing a safe, private home for teenage mothers – giving them dignity, comfort,

and a chance to rebuild their future.

Renovating schools in poor condition – fixing floors, walls, and providing desks and

chairs so children can learn in a safe space.

Installing water tanks and harvesting systems – ensuring access to clean drinking

water and better sanitation.

Repairing orphanage dorms – with new bunk beds, fresh paint, linens, and pillows to

create a warm, safe place to sleep.

Building cribs and a play area – so young mothers can focus on learning new skills

while their children are cared for.

Supporting local farming projects – empowering families to feed themselves and

generate income.

“This project isn’t just about building walls and roofs, it’s about building futures,” said

Rosie Keary, one of the outreach organisers. “Together, we can support education,

safety, and inspire hope where it’s needed most.”

How You Can Help

GO FUND ME – Fundraiser for Andrew Moore by Kelly Whelan : Bungoma outreach project

The Bungoma Outreach Project invites individuals, businesses, and organization’s to get

involved by sponsoring a specific initiative – see details below…

Every donation. Big or Small. Makes a Real Difference.

To learn more or to get involved, please contact:

rosie.Keary@kersia-group.co

