Wexford Volunteers head to Kenya in October

Support the Bungoma Outreach Project This October
Bungoma County, Kenya This October, a dedicated team of volunteers from Wexford is
traveling to Bungoma County, Kenya as part of the Bungoma Outreach Project and YOU
can help us make a real impact!
The Bungoma Outreach Project is a life-changing initiative that brings hope to teenage
mothers and underprivileged children living in some of Kenya’s most vulnerable
communities. With unsafe housing, broken schools, and a lack of clean water, the need
is urgent. But with your support, change is possible.
Our dedicated team of volunteers will be on the ground this October to carry out vital
community projects aimed at improving daily life and long-term opportunity for
countless families.
The mission includes:
Constructing a safe, private home for teenage mothers – giving them dignity, comfort,
and a chance to rebuild their future.
Renovating schools in poor condition – fixing floors, walls, and providing desks and
chairs so children can learn in a safe space.
Installing water tanks and harvesting systems – ensuring access to clean drinking
water and better sanitation.
Repairing orphanage dorms – with new bunk beds, fresh paint, linens, and pillows to
create a warm, safe place to sleep.
Building cribs and a play area – so young mothers can focus on learning new skills
while their children are cared for.
Supporting local farming projects – empowering families to feed themselves and
generate income.
“This project isn’t just about building walls and roofs, it’s about building futures,” said
Rosie Keary, one of the outreach organisers. “Together, we can support education,
safety, and inspire hope where it’s needed most.”
How You Can Help
GO FUND ME – Fundraiser for Andrew Moore by Kelly Whelan : Bungoma outreach project
The Bungoma Outreach Project invites individuals, businesses, and organization’s to get
involved by sponsoring a specific initiative – see details below…
Every donation. Big or Small. Makes a Real Difference.
To learn more or to get involved, please contact:
rosie.Keary@kersia-group.co