A MyHome.ie report shows 63 percent of people believe it’s more affordable to holiday abroad than in Ireland.

However, those that would stay in Ireland voted Wexford as the 6th most popular destination trailing behind Kerry and Galway.

It also shows 39 percent have had to change holiday plans because of financial restraints.

MyHome.ie’s Managing Director, Joanne Geary, says that there are lots of holiday rental options available in Wexford to suit a range of different price ranges.