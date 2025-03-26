Wexford Walkers Invited to Join ALONE on the Famous Camino de Santiago

Calling all Wexford walkers! ALONE, the charity that helps older people age well at home, is inviting you to join them for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to walk the final stretch of the iconic Camino de Santiago. From the 24th of September to the 1st of October, participants will embark on a memorable 102km journey along the Camino Portuguese in Northern Spain to raise vital funds for ALONE’s essential services.

By walking the Camino with ALONE, you’ll be supporting a charity that assists older individuals facing challenges such as loneliness, isolation, frailty, illness, housing issues, and energy poverty. ALONE works tirelessly to deliver 86% of the support requested from them, with 78% of cases being addressed within 21 days. The funds raised will help ALONE continue to provide these crucial services and enable older people to age safely and healthily in their own homes.

The Camino de Santiago, also known as The Way of Saint James, has long been a pilgrimage route for people around the world. While traditionally a religious journey, many now walk the Camino for personal reasons, whether as a spiritual experience or a path of self-discovery. This September, ALONE will be walking the last 102km of the Camino Portuguese route, from Porrino to Santiago de Compostela – the minimum distance required to earn your Compostela certificate.

This section of the Camino Portuguese, known for its relatively flat terrain, offers an easy-to-navigate and scenic alternative to the more challenging Camino Frances. Walkers will be treated to breathtaking views of the Galician countryside, picturesque villages, and fascinating historical towns and cities.

Participants will spend an unforgettable week walking through stunning landscapes, while also experiencing the camaraderie and connection that comes from walking together for a good cause. To learn more about the full itinerary, pricing, and what’s included, please find the detailed information [here].

Jennifer Keane, a previous participant, shared her experience: “No words can truly express how wonderful the trip was. The goal was to raise money and have fun along the way, but what we got was so much more. The people I met will be in my life forever. The Camino is more than just walking – in a strange way, the walking is the least important part. The people you meet, the sharing of stories, the food, the laughter, and the self-reflection are just as important as each step.”

Martin Skelly of UWalk.ie, who is helping organize the event, said, “The Camino is such a wonderful experience. You get the chance to walk in the footsteps of millions before you, all while taking in some of the most breathtaking landscapes in the world. It’s been great working with ALONE, and I’m proud to help set up this trip to support such a good cause.”

Sean Moynihan, CEO of ALONE, added, “We are delighted to organize our Camino fundraising trip again. It helps us raise funds while promoting the sense of community and social atmosphere that we value. For many, this trip is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and it will stay with them forever. At the same time, it helps raise funds for the older people we support every day.”

For more information, please contact Anne-Marie O’Reilly at annemarie.oreilly@alone.ie or call 086 192 152.