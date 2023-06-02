Wexford Weather for the June Bank Holiday

Jumper or not to Jumper? That is the question for this bank holiday weekend.

Carlow Weather Man Alan O Reilly gives the rundown on the Wexford weather for the days ahead:

“Well if you go down near the harbour in Wexford you’re going to be looking at temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees but its going to feel around 12 or 13 degrees.

But if you go inland as far as New Ross you are going to get temperatures of 20 or 21 degrees that will feel like 17 degrees.

So its really a trade off, do you want the water and sand and maybe need a jumper? Or do you want to go inland and have a BBQ and not need a jumper?”