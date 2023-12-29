Wexford weather warnings force cancellation of events

Some parts of Ireland are in for another battering from strong winds today, Wexford is currently not under any weather warning.

However Wexford will be under a status yellow rainfall warning from 2am until Midday tomorrow.

The warning is forcing some Wexford events to cancel – the ASK campaign has been forced to postpone its Dawn Walk scheduled to take place tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, 2023 was the warmest on record in Ireland.

Met Éireann’s annual report says the average temperature was greater than 11 degrees Celsius for the first time.

June was the warmest month ever recorded, while March and July were the wettest.

Wexford Senator Malcolm Byrne says that the findings are worrying:

“We can certainly see in Wexford a number of very unusual weather events in the last couple of years. We really have to take climate change as a serious issue. The figures are now pretty stark, we are seeing weather events that we have never seen before. This latest report from Met Eireann should make us all sit up and pay attention.”

Related