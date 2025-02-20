Wexford Wicklow Garda Recruitment Open Day

Have you ever thought about joining An Garda Siochana ? Well tomorrow there is an open day at Wexford Garda Station as An Garda Siochana actively begin to recruit new members. And don’t worry you don’t need to be six foot tall anymore to join!

The day begins at 10 AM at Wexford Garda Station and its an opportunity for individuals aged 18 to 49 who are considering a future in policing to learn more about the recruitment process, training, and career prospects.

A Changing and Inclusive Garda Force

Superintendent Jarlath Duffy speaking to Alan Corcoran said how the requirements for joining An Garda Síochána have evolved. In the past, physical attributes like height and chest measurements were key criteria. However, today’s force focuses on communication skills, conflict resolution, and the ability to work effectively with people from all walks of life. The Garda force is now more inclusive, welcoming non-nationals, EU nationals, and individuals from diverse educational backgrounds.

Training at the State-of-the-Art Garda College

Training for new recruits takes place at a third-level institution, the Garda College, which is now comparable to universities. Recruits complete an 11-week introductory training phase, followed by practical experience in Garda stations, where they gain firsthand knowledge of the job. Afterward, a final training phase ensures that recruits are fully prepared for frontline duties. Additionally, successful completion of the program leads to a BA in Policing.

Specialized Roles and Career Opportunities

For those interested in specialised roles, the Wexford and Wicklow Garda divisions offer plenty of opportunities. The division hosts a variety of specialised units, including drugs, crime, divisional protective services, and armed response units.

The open day on February 22nd will provide potential recruits with the opportunity to ask questions and gain a deeper understanding of the training process, the career pathways available, and the benefits of joining Ang Garda Síochána.

Details for the Open Day:

Date: Saturday, February 22nd, 2025

Time: 10 AM

Location: Wexford Garda Station, Wexford Town

Eligibility: Ages 18 to 49 (must be 49 before the closing date of February 27th)

