Wexford-Wicklow Young People Call on TDs to Boost Investment in Youth Work Ahead of Budget 2026

Young voices from the Wicklow-Wexford constituency joined a national call for greater government support for youth work services during a recent event hosted by the National Youth Council of Ireland (NYCI) in Dublin.

Local youth advocates Jason Broe, Anna Kenny, and Némhain Ní Chonchobhair met with TDs Malcolm Byrne, Brian Brennan, and Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin to urge their support for increased investment in youth work as part of Budget 2026.

The event was part of NYCI’s nationwide #YouthWorkersChangeLives campaign, which aims to highlight the impact of youth services and the urgent need for sustained and expanded funding. Youth representatives from across Ireland shared personal stories and local experiences, reinforcing how vital these services are to their development, wellbeing, and communities.

NYCI Funding Proposal for Budget 2026

NYCI is seeking a total of €21.3 million in additional funding, including:

A 20% increase in core funding to sustain and stabilise existing services

€2.1 million to extend access to youth work for more young people

€2 million in capital funding to improve youth spaces across Ireland

The request follows a recent NYCI survey, which revealed serious concerns among youth organisations:

Almost 90% are worried about their ability to maintain services

1 in 5 have already had to cut activities

75% reported rising demand but insufficient resources

84% said staffing costs are a major concern, and most are struggling to fill roles

Youth Work Builds Stronger Communities

Kathryn Walsh, NYCI’s Director of Policy and Advocacy, emphasised the importance of government support:

“We know that young people need us, and we are ready to rise to the challenge. With increased investment, we can continue to strengthen our communities by offering spaces and opportunities for young people to build relationships, grow their confidence, and develop lifelong skills.”

The event was supported by Community Foundation Ireland through NYCI’s Local Champions initiative, which empowers young people to engage with decision-makers and amplify the value of youth work in their communities.

Denise Charlton, CEO of Community Foundation Ireland, praised the young advocates:

“These empowered young voices are essential if Community Foundation Ireland is to achieve its mission of Equality for All in Thriving Communities. We’re proud to support NYCI and the Local Champions network in bringing youth voices to the heart of national decision-making.”

Learn More

To find out more about the #YouthWorkersChangeLives campaign or support the call for increased investment in youth work, visit youth.ie.

