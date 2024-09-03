Wexford wind farms contribute to a record month for wind energy

Last month saw the highest ever amount of wind energy generated in the month of August.

Overall, last month saw record amounts of renewable energy generated for the time of year – 34% of which came from wind farms, according to EirGrid.

Wind farms in Wexford include Carnsore Wind Farm and Richfield Wind Farm, both located on the south-east coast, and Ballywater Wind Farm on the east coast.

Wexford currently has 17 windfarms generating a capacity of 178.86MW of electricity. The largest is Ballywater wind farm with a 31.50MW capacity.

Carnsore wind farm uses fourteen wind turbines which have the total capacity to generate a maximum of 11,900kW of renewable energy. These green energy supplies can power an average of 10,000 homes and save over 30,000 tonnes of CO 2 annually.

40% of all electricity used in August came from renewables energy sources.

