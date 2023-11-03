Wexford woman awarded top category award at national ‘Apprentice of the Year’ awards

Enniscorthy’s Leah Carroll Byrne wins highly-coveted ‘Apprentice of the Year’ category award for Hairdressing at 2023 national awards ceremony

The National Apprenticeship Office has named Cork-based apprentice, Hazel Johnston as national ‘Apprentice of the Year’ 2023. Studying at Munster Technological University, Hazel is a Manufacturing Engineering apprentice with DePuy Synthes Cork and stands as the first-ever female ‘Apprentice of the Year’ at the independently judged Generation Apprenticeship awards.

Hailing from Clonegal, Enniscorthy, and working at Vanilla Hair Design in County Carlow, Wexford woman Leah Carroll Byrne took home a top award for her exceptional creativity, teamwork leadership, and problem-solving skills as an exceptional apprentice. Leah was one of 14 apprentices awarded a prestigious award from the National Apprenticeship Office, which saw a record number 222 exceptional apprentices nominated for an award across the island of Ireland.

Now honing exceptional skills as a hairdressing apprentice, she is a trailblazer in her industry and clearly set for great success after winning a #GenerationApprenticeship category award, after also recently winning two awards at the Irish Hairdressing Federation Championships. Leah, is currently developing her craft with Enniscorthy Community College of Further Education (ECCFE) is set to graduate next year and take the hairdressing world by storm.

Commenting on her award triumph, she said: “I think I am still in shock that my name was called out for the ‘Hairdressing’ category ‘Apprentice of the Year’ award! It is an honour to have been nominated and congratulations to all nominees this year. I am one of the luckiest apprentices in the world to have Sam from Vanilla Hair as my mentor as she pushes and drives me to be my very best at everything I do, and I wouldn’t be the hairdresser I am without her and all of the incredible team at Vanilla Hair Design – all the girls in our salon are truly one of a kind, always cheering me on. Thank you so much for the continued support from ECCFE Hairdressing, I will forever be grateful for all of your advice. Onwards and upwards!”

Minister Simon Harris TD said: ” Congratulating to Hazel, Leah and all apprentices. I especially want to congratulate Hazel on her fantastic achievement. As a Department, we are working hard to increase the number of females taking up apprenticeships and, while it is heartening to see the numbers increase every year, we know much more needs to be done. Hazel, and the many other female apprentices pursuing their dream careers across Ireland, should act as an inspiration to others considering the path they want to take in life”.

Dr Mary Liz Trant, Director of the National Apprenticeship Office said:

”The NAO was delighted to present the national ‘Apprentice of the Year’ award for 2023 to Hazel Johnson and 14 exceptional finalists including Paul and Lisa from a 26,000-strong Generation Apprenticeship community of dedicated apprentices.”

“Apprentices are transforming the landscape of Ireland’s skilled workforce, bringing exceptional creativity and innovation, adaptability, leadership, fresh perspectives and a steadfast eagerness to learn that makes them valuable additions to any industry or workforce. The ‘Apprentice of the Year’ awards not only celebrate the apprentices nominated but also the power and impact of apprenticeship as a mode of learning and career development. The ongoing focus on continuous improvement within the apprenticeship system enables businesses to share their knowledge and expertise with upcoming talented apprentices of all ages and backgrounds.”

Related