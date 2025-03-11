Wexford Woman has narrow escape

A Wexford Woman had a narrow escape this morning after her car was engulfed with flames on the busy M11 earlier.

Audrey Beckett who was travelling to Dublin lost power in her car and smelt burning which led her pulling over where the car subsequently burst into flames.

Speaking to South East Radio News Audrey told us what happened:

“I was traveling to Dublin from Wexford and it happened on the M11. I was traveling along and it’s an automatic car and it’s just lost acceleration. There were no lights on the dashboard or no warning or anything like that and there was immediately I could smell burn and see the smoke from under the bonnet. I pulled over and got out straight away, left the car and rang the emergency services. When I left there there was a tow truck and they were getting ready to make sure that it was safe to tow. They were cleaning up the road and stuff the fire brigade were. “

